Announcement 2020 Census Deadline Extended Until Further Notice

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The deadline to respond to the 2020 Census has been extended until further notice, possibly as late as October 31 as litigation over the count deadline continues to work its way through the 9th U.S. Circuit Court. The most important message for Santa Barbara County residents is to respond to the 2020 Census now. The public is asked to take action now, do not wait, to be counted so local Santa Barbara County families and communities get their fair share of resources and representation for the next 10 years.

The public can respond to the 2020 Census online at www.my2020census.gov or by phone at (844) 330-2020 (English) or (844) 268-2020 (Spanish). Those who have already received a paper questionnaire can complete and return it in the envelope provided. Web pages and guides are available in 59 non-English languages, including American Sign Language, as well as braille and large print.

The Census Self-Response Tracker indicates the self-response rates in Santa Barbara County was 71.4 percent as of September 26, which surpasses the 2010 figure of 68.5 percent. Self-response rates for county cities include Santa Barbara at 72.3 percent, Santa Maria at 67.0 percent, Goleta at 76.3 percent, Buellton at 74.1 percent, Lompoc at 72.4 percent, Solvang at 74.8 percent, Carpinteria at 70.8 percent, and Guadalupe at 66.2 percent.For information, visit my2020census.gov, SantaBarbaraCountyCensus.org, follow Santa Barbara County Census on Twitter and Facebook @CensusSBC, or e-mail to CensusSBC@countyofsb.org.

Add to Favorites