Letters No More Plastic Trash

California is on the verge of passing the nations first comprehensive approach to waste reduction. California Senate Bill 54 and Assembly Bill 1080, are companion bills introduced in the California Legislature, aimed at reducing and recycling single use products and packaging.

The California Circular Economy and Pollution Reduction Act, requires manufacturers and producers to reduce product and packaging waste by 75% by 2030 through source reduction, recycling and composting and to eliminate all single-use food service products (such as plastic plates and utensils).

Despite tremendous support from the public and over 140+ environmental, health, local governments, water haulers, and business groups, the bills are facing significant opposition from the plastics industry and packaging manufacturers. Refer to the September 17th legislative news from Californians Against Waste for more details of lobbying efforts.

Please consider contacting your state legislators regarding consideration for passing these bills when the legislature returns in January. Please contact State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson for Senate Bill 54 and Assemblymember Monique Limón for Assembly Bill 1080.

