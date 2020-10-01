Tech Talk UCSB’s Technology and Research Startups A List of More Than 40 Companies That Began on the Santa Barbara Campus

Here’s a select list of startups that have been formed around technology and research developed at UCSB. Unless otherwise specified, these companies are all located on the Central Coast.

Acatechol (underwater adhesive, priming, and coating technologies): acatechol.com

Acelot (a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapies for Alzheimer’s disease and central nervous system disorders): acelot.com

Active Life Scientific (bone-density measurement without radiation): activelifescientific.com

Aerius Photonics, LLC (photonic components), acquired by FLIR: flir.com

Agility (tunable lasers), acquired by JDS Uniphase, now Viavi Solutions: San Jose, CA; viavisolutions.com/en-us

Alveo Technologies (cloud-based diagnostics): Alameda, CA; alveotechnologies.com

Amicrobe (anti-microbials to prevent and treat infections): Carlsbad, CA; amicrobe.com

AppScale (open-source cloud computing platform): appscale.com

Aptitude (medical diagnostics — aptamers): aptitudemedical.com

Asylum Research (atomic force microscopes), acquired by Oxford Instruments: afm.oxinst.com

Aurrion (silicon photonic integrated circuits), acquired by Juniper Networks: juniper.net/us/en

Caugnate (augmented reality), acquired by Parametric Technology: ptc.com

Cayuga Biotech (therapeutics): cayugabiotech.com

Convoy Therapeutics (peptide platform technology), acquired by CTX Technology Inc.

Cue (self-tracking health devices), formerly known as Ruubix: San Diego, CA; cuehealth.com

CytomX Therapeutics (therapeutics): San Francisco, CA; cytomx.com

Diagnostic Biochips (biosensors): Glen Burnie, MD; diagnosticbiochips.com

Digital Instruments (atomic force microscopes), acquired by Veeco: veeco.com

Diopter Corp. (contact lenses that deliver drugs to treat ocular diseases)

Dragonfly Technologies (reagents)

Eccrine Systems, Inc. (medication monitoring): Cincinnati, OH; eccrinesystems.com

Ecorithm (analytics platform): ecorithm.com

Eucalyptus (cloud computing), acquired by HP: www8.hp.com

Fluency Lighting Technologies (laser diode lighting): fluencylighting.com

Groundswell Technologies (software for natural resource management): groundswelltech.com

iFluidics (micro-plate assay): ifluidics.com

InfoCoding Labs (wireless headphone technology): infocodinglabs.com

Innobright (3-D rendering computer graphics): Albuquerque, NM; innobright.com

Lastline (malware detection/protection), acquired by VMware: lastline.com

Laxmi Therapeutic Devices (medical devices): cnsi.ucsb.edu/resources/incubator

LungLife AI, formerly known as Cynvenio Biosystems (cancer-cell sorting): Thousand Oaks, CA; lunglifeai.com

Mentium Technologies (analog computation): mentium.tech

NEXT (organic photovoltaics): nextenergytech.com

Reaction35 (methane conversion): reaction35.com

Regenerative Patch Technologies (regenerative medicine products): Portola Valley, CA; regenerativepatch.com

SBA Materials (“technology to lessen the garbage”): sbamaterials.com

Sebacia (acne treatment): sebacia.com

Serimmune (therapeutics for autoimmune diseases, including applying its platform to the development of COVID-19 diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutics): serimmune.com

ShadowMaps (mobile geolocation), acquired by Uber: uber.com

Sirigen (diagnostics and highly florescent polymers), acquired by Becton Dickinson: bd.com/en-us

SixPoint Materials (semi-conductor/LED materials): spmaterials.com

Skincential Sciences (skincare treatment): San Francisco, CA; clearista.com

SLD Laser (laser lights): sldlaser.com

Soraa (LED lighting): Fremont, CA; soraa.com

Spectradyne (nanoparticle analysis): Torrance, CA; nanoparticleanalyzer.com

Timems (engineering services): buzzfile.com/business/Timems-323-206-1506

Transphorm (hydrogen power generation): transphormusa.com

Twister Biotech (gene therapies for rare cancers and autoimmune diseases): Houston, TX; twisterbiotech.com

Uniax (polymer products), acquired by DuPont Displays: dupont.com

WorldViz (virtual reality): worldviz.com

