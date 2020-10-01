UCSB’s Technology and Research Startups
A List of More Than 40 Companies That Began on the Santa Barbara Campus
Here’s a select list of startups that have been formed around technology and research developed at UCSB. Unless otherwise specified, these companies are all located on the Central Coast.
Acatechol (underwater adhesive, priming, and coating technologies): acatechol.com
Acelot (a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapies for Alzheimer’s disease and central nervous system disorders): acelot.com
Active Life Scientific (bone-density measurement without radiation): activelifescientific.com
Aerius Photonics, LLC (photonic components), acquired by FLIR: flir.com
Agility (tunable lasers), acquired by JDS Uniphase, now Viavi Solutions: San Jose, CA; viavisolutions.com/en-us
Alveo Technologies (cloud-based diagnostics): Alameda, CA; alveotechnologies.com
Amicrobe (anti-microbials to prevent and treat infections): Carlsbad, CA; amicrobe.com
AppScale (open-source cloud computing platform): appscale.com
Aptitude (medical diagnostics — aptamers): aptitudemedical.com
Asylum Research (atomic force microscopes), acquired by Oxford Instruments: afm.oxinst.com
Aurrion (silicon photonic integrated circuits), acquired by Juniper Networks: juniper.net/us/en
Caugnate (augmented reality), acquired by Parametric Technology: ptc.com
Cayuga Biotech (therapeutics): cayugabiotech.com
Convoy Therapeutics (peptide platform technology), acquired by CTX Technology Inc.
Cue (self-tracking health devices), formerly known as Ruubix: San Diego, CA; cuehealth.com
CytomX Therapeutics (therapeutics): San Francisco, CA; cytomx.com
Diagnostic Biochips (biosensors): Glen Burnie, MD; diagnosticbiochips.com
Digital Instruments (atomic force microscopes), acquired by Veeco: veeco.com
Diopter Corp. (contact lenses that deliver drugs to treat ocular diseases)
Dragonfly Technologies (reagents)
Eccrine Systems, Inc. (medication monitoring): Cincinnati, OH; eccrinesystems.com
Ecorithm (analytics platform): ecorithm.com
Eucalyptus (cloud computing), acquired by HP: www8.hp.com
Fluency Lighting Technologies (laser diode lighting): fluencylighting.com
Groundswell Technologies (software for natural resource management): groundswelltech.com
iFluidics (micro-plate assay): ifluidics.com
InfoCoding Labs (wireless headphone technology): infocodinglabs.com
Innobright (3-D rendering computer graphics): Albuquerque, NM; innobright.com
Lastline (malware detection/protection), acquired by VMware: lastline.com
Laxmi Therapeutic Devices (medical devices): cnsi.ucsb.edu/resources/incubator
LungLife AI, formerly known as Cynvenio Biosystems (cancer-cell sorting): Thousand Oaks, CA; lunglifeai.com
Mentium Technologies (analog computation): mentium.tech
NEXT (organic photovoltaics): nextenergytech.com
Reaction35 (methane conversion): reaction35.com
Regenerative Patch Technologies (regenerative medicine products): Portola Valley, CA; regenerativepatch.com
SBA Materials (“technology to lessen the garbage”): sbamaterials.com
Sebacia (acne treatment): sebacia.com
Serimmune (therapeutics for autoimmune diseases, including applying its platform to the development of COVID-19 diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutics): serimmune.com
ShadowMaps (mobile geolocation), acquired by Uber: uber.com
Sirigen (diagnostics and highly florescent polymers), acquired by Becton Dickinson: bd.com/en-us
SixPoint Materials (semi-conductor/LED materials): spmaterials.com
Skincential Sciences (skincare treatment): San Francisco, CA; clearista.com
SLD Laser (laser lights): sldlaser.com
Soraa (LED lighting): Fremont, CA; soraa.com
Spectradyne (nanoparticle analysis): Torrance, CA; nanoparticleanalyzer.com
Timems (engineering services): buzzfile.com/business/Timems-323-206-1506
Transphorm (hydrogen power generation): transphormusa.com
Twister Biotech (gene therapies for rare cancers and autoimmune diseases): Houston, TX; twisterbiotech.com
Uniax (polymer products), acquired by DuPont Displays: dupont.com
WorldViz (virtual reality): worldviz.com
