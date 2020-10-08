Briefs Woman Runs from Alleged Sexual Assault Attempt in Goleta

A 27-year-old man was arrested for an alleged attack on the 5400 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta that was described as violent and involved an attempted sexual assault on September 29 at around 6:24 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office stated on October 6.

A good Samaritan called 9-1-1 after hearing a call for help and seeing a partially clothed woman running toward a business near Hollister and Patterson. The woman’s injuries were serious, law enforcement stated, and she was treated at the scene. Deputies began searching for the silver Volkswagen Beetle she described, finding the car in the 900 block of Ward Drive about a half hour later.

By 7 p.m., deputies had found a man associated with the vehicle, Fidel Lorenzana Lopez, a block away. He was taken into custody and booked on numerous felonies, including attempted murder and assault with intent to commit rape and great bodily injury. He is held on $1 million bail.

Deputies and detectives conducted extensive follow-up during the time between the alleged assault and the release of the information to the press. More information on the incident and the suspect is requested by Detective Nuñez at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous information can be made to (805) 681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.

