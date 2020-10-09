Courts & Crime Mirror Bus Man Charged with 17 More Felonies Following Isla Vista Arrest Investigators Viewing His Videos and Photos Identified What Appeared to Be Numerous Sexual Assaults

The man associated with the mirror bus seen around Isla Vista in spring remains in jail and has 17 new felony allegations against him ranging from rape and kidnapping to enhancements for the violent nature of the alleged assaults.

Zachary Coughlin was arrested and his bus towed on May 18 in Isla Vista after women told the Sheriff’s Office and the UC Santa Barbara Police Department that Coughlin was stalking and harassing them. He had parked a large bus painted red and black and decorated with lights and mirrors on the streets of Isla Vista, inviting people inside who were intrigued by its appearance.

Since his arrest, detectives have been viewing Coughlin’s photographic and video files on a search warrant. They revealed what appeared to be sexual assaults against several women, two of whom have been identified so far. Coughlin was charged on October 1 for seven charges of sexual penetration, six charges of rape, three for oral copulation, kidnapping charges, and four enhancements for the serious, violent offenses. His bail was raised from $200,000 to $1 million.

Investigators are continuing to identify the victims and ask that they contact Detective McGillivray at (805) 681-4175. Information for the Special Investigations Bureau can be sent to InfoSIB@sbsheriff.org. Anonymous information can be called to (805) 681-4171 or sent online at SBSheriff.org.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites