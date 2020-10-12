Real Estate Keeping Students Active in Santa Barbara

Photo: From L to R: Village Properties owner Renee Grubb; Principal of Adams Elementary Kelly Fresch; Director of Youth Market for the American Heart Association Mike McAdam; and Village Properties Executive Director Leanne Wood.

The American Heart Association recommends that kids and teens ages 6-17 get at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity every day.

Through a generous gift from Village Properties, the Santa Barbara Unified School District will receive 1,000 jump ropes from American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge, to aid school children in reaching their daily physical activity goals while learning at home.

The jump ropes will be offered to families with students in kindergarten through sixth grade as they pick up lunch meals at school.

“Knowing that kids were learning at home and may not have access to all of the play equipment usually available during recess was a concern for us,” reports Renee Grubb, owner of Village Properties. “As parents are trying to juggle their work schedule, their children’s school schedule, at-home meals, physical fitness, and more, there is a lot on everyone’s plate. Offering a resource as simple as a jump rope that kids can use on their own at home to maintain their health, was an important step we could take to support parents and kids in our community during this unprecedented time.”

Research shows that kids who are physically active have stronger bones and muscles, improved brain function, less stress, fewer symptoms of anxiety and depression, and improved mental health and psychological wellbeing. By providing kids with active tools, like jump ropes, sports equipment, roller skates and bikes, it encourages them to move more and sit less for better overall health.

For information about Village Properties visit villagesite.com. To learn more about the American Heart Association, visit heart.org.

