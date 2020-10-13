Carsey-Wolf ‘Subversives’ Series

General Election 2020 Voting Resources

Virtual Q&A Series Features Moving Pictures That Upset the Status Quo

Credit: Courtesy
Tue Oct 13, 2020 | 4:12pm

At a time when many people are all binged out of their various streaming options, the programming provided by UCSB’s Carsey-Wolf Center stands as a righteous alternative. By marrying interesting themes to great films and television shows, and then booking either their creators or scholars who can put them into some new and insightful context, they’ve turned online entertainment into something that’s both educational and fun. This season’s offering, the Subversives series, demonstrates exactly what they do so well by bringing together an array of widely disparate films — from the recent Academy Award winner Parasite to television’s groundbreaking The Pee-wee Herman Show — and stocking the Q and A sessions with great personalities. For a full list of the films and dates, visit carseywolf.ucsb.edu/cwc-presents.

Charles Donelan

Executive Arts Editor

