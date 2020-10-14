Eric Miller of Ian’s Tires | Credit: Daniel Dreifuss

Motorcycle Dealership

Santa Barbara Motorsports

A family-owned business in the community for more than 55 years, Santa Barbara Motorsports is our readers’ pick for Best Motorcycle Dealership. With an award-winning service department and a wide selection of both new (Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, KTM, and KYMCO) and used motorcycles on the lot, this experienced team has everything you want or need in a dealer.

Runner-Up: Ducati of Santa Barbara

Scooter Dealership

Ooty’s Scooters

“This year has been a rollercoaster, starting with my dad, Chris, the original owner of Ooty’s, passing away in January,” said owner Ryan Neely. “The spring with COVID-19 was a whole new challenge. But we never shut down and stayed open for service and garage work as deemed essential by the city to keep scooters going. Thanks to Santa Barbara customers as always, especially during a hard year.”

Runner-Up: Ducati of Santa Barbara

New Car Dealership

Tesla

There’s no sexier way to “drive on sunshine” than in a Tesla, a first-time winner for Best New Car Dealership. Service is key for these high-end cars; they’ll even help you install solar panels. Our readers are clearly enamored of these electric vehicles. “Beautiful cars (obviously) and a great staff, and the on-site repair and maintenance is great too,” said Neal. “The mobile repair is amazing, as well as the service center,” said Brent. Added Dennis, “The future is here … now!”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Auto Group

Used Car Dealership

Milpas Motors

Looking for the wheels of your dreams? Once again, our readers have given the Best Of nod to Milpas Motors. They’ve been in town since 2001 and sell everything you could want, from vintage classics like Mercedes-Benz and Corvette convertibles to Volkswagen buses, Bentley sedans, electric vehicles, and everything in between. They can also help you sell your vehicle on consignment.

Runner-Up: Toyota of Santa Barbara

Car Wash/Detailing

Educated Car Wash

Praised by readers for the “friendly, competent staff” and “attractive facility with touches of humor,” Educated Car Wash is once again the top pick for car wash/detailing services. The Best Of winner for more than a decade, family-owned-and-operated Educated Car Wash cleans and/or details your car 100 percent by hand and also has the cheapest gas prices in town.

Runner-Up: Fairview Car Wash

Quick Oil Change * Place to Get Tires

Ian’s Tires & Auto Repair

“Most important to me is that we are doing the best we can and providing the best service that we are able to provide. I am fortunate to have such great employees, and our shop wouldn’t be recognized as the best without them,” said Eric Miller, owner of the family-run auto shop. “Being named as the best also shows me that customers value a good small business in a time where there are so many larger corporations and businesses.”

Runner-Up (Quick Oil Change): Jiffy Lube

Runner-Up (Place to Get Tires): Big Brand Tire & Service

Car Rental

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

“Our neighborhood business is seeing the first signs of recovery as customers start slowly traveling domestically again by car for both leisure and business,” said Lisa Martini, director of communications for Enterprise Holdings. “Customer service and the customer experience is our top priority. We have worked hard to listen to the needs of customers and to meet their most immediate and critical demands. We are grateful for their patience and their support.”

Runner-Up: Toyota of Santa Barbara

Auto Repair

Top Shop Automotive

The team was elated to earn this honor, said Tess McKenzie Contreras, co-owner and GM. “We will continue to earn your generous referrals and vow to ‘kick it up a notch’ by continuing to raise our level of service to meet your needs.”

Runner-Up: The Garage S.B.

* This asterisk indicates the winner won in multiple categories.