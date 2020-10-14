Announcement Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Will Begin Accepting Applications on October 15

Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2021-2022 academic year on Thursday, October 15. Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org.

The Scholarship Foundation reviewed 3,307 applications during its recently concluded scholarship awards cycle. In May, the organization awarded just over $6 million in scholarships to 1,814 Santa Barbara County students. Scholarship awards for undergraduates at four-year schools averaged $3,311; graduate student awards (excluding those for medical school) averaged $5,873. The Scholarship Foundation also supports students pursuing vocational training. Eligible students may receive up to five years of undergraduate funding and four years of medical/graduate-level funding. The primary criteria for award selection are financial need, academic achievement, and motivation.

The deadline to apply for financial aid from the Scholarship Foundation during the 2021-2022 academic year is January 15, 2021.

“Santa Barbara County students should begin the application process as soon as possible, as they may have questions or otherwise require assistance. A reminder: not all applicants will receive financial assistance. Earlier this year we had to turn away more than 1,000 eligible applicants,” said Foundation President and CEO Barbara Robertson.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded nearly $130 million to more than 53,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

Add to Favorites