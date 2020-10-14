About Us The Lens of Best of Santa Barbara® Photographer Daniel Dreifuss Shoots 300 Images as Part of Our Annual Readers’ Poll Issue

The Lens of Best of Santa Barbara®

When Daniel Dreifuss started working for this paper in February, he knew that our annual Best of Santa Barbara® issue would likely be the year’s most Herculean assignment. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protests, and the upcoming elections consuming so much of his work time over the past eight months, Best of S.B. did claim the title for the most individual assignments, resulting in about 300 images.

“It is always special to meet business owners that are from Santa Barbara or have lived here a long time that are thriving in the community,” said Dreifuss of the experience. “I would rather spend the extra money at a locally owned business than order online. Best of S.B. really highlights those that are continuing to impact Santa Barbara in positive ways. My favorite part is to see the business fighting to survive in the time of COVID. I hope Best of S.B. helps drive business and support to not only the winners but everyone.”

Add to Favorites