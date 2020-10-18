Briefs 14 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Isla Vista

Fourteen new cases of coronavirus were reported in Isla Vista as of Sunday, nine among members of a fraternity and five among women living at a sorority house. A total of 17 people are in quarantine from this outbreak, Santa Barbara County Public Health officials stated. Their symptoms currently range from mild to asymptomatic.

UC Santa Barbara notified the campus community of the illnesses on Saturday after lab results came back positive. Public Health believed the transmission route was likely person-to-person within the Greek houses. Isla Vista residents consider the source to be a big party at the fraternity chapter house several days ago, which was attended by fraternity and sorority members and many freshmen.

