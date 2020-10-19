Dance State Street Ballet Auction and Online Event ‘Art While Apart’ and Online Auction to Benefit Ballet Company

For fans of ballet, the last seven months have been a long dry spell, but State Street Ballet has good news at last with a pair of programs scheduled to run from Wednesday, October 21, through the evening of Thursday, October 29. At noon on the 21st, a weeklong online auction benefit kicks off, featuring delightful items from ballet-themed art and wine and experiences like a private guitar concert and surf lessons followed by dinner.

When the bidding closes at 11:45 p.m. on October 28, the countdown begins to Art While Apart, an evening of brand-new dance videos that will be streamed on State Street Ballet’s Facebook page and its YouTube channel starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 29. These delightful videos feature choreography by Anna Carnes and Cecily MacDougall, and of course all your favorite SSB dancers. For more information and to browse the auction, visit statestreetballet.com.

Credit: Andre Yew

