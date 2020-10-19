Briefs Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Firing Gun in Isla Vista They Were Shooting a Handgun Toward the Ocean from Their Corvette, Authorities Said

Two men were arrested just before 2 a.m. on Sunday for allegedly firing a gun in Isla Vista.

Brayan Aguilar-Jimenez, 22, of Goleta and Raul Cortes, 25, of Fresno, were driving in a white Corvette in the area of Camino Del Sur and Del Playa and shooting a handgun toward the ocean, officials said. Deputies stopped them a short distance away, but they refused to exit the car. Nearly an hour passed before they surrendered and were taken into custody. The Corvette was towed from the scene.

Both men were charged with negligent discharge of a firearm, a felony, and resisting arrest, among other charges, officials said. They were booked in jail and later released on $35,000 bail each.

