 General Election 2020 Voting Resources

Briefs

Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Firing Gun in Isla Vista

They Were Shooting a Handgun Toward the Ocean from Their Corvette, Authorities Said

Credit: Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office
By
Mon Oct 19, 2020 | 4:50pm

Two men were arrested just before 2 a.m. on Sunday for allegedly firing a gun in Isla Vista. 

Brayan Aguilar-Jimenez, 22, of Goleta and Raul Cortes, 25, of Fresno, were driving in a white Corvette in the area of Camino Del Sur and Del Playa and shooting a handgun toward the ocean, officials said. Deputies stopped them a short distance away, but they refused to exit the car. Nearly an hour passed before they surrendered and were taken into custody. The Corvette was towed from the scene.

Both men were charged with negligent discharge of a firearm, a felony, and resisting arrest, among other charges, officials said. They were booked in jail and later released on $35,000 bail each. 

Tue Oct 20, 2020 | 03:15am
https://www.independent.com/2020/10/19/two-men-arrested-for-allegedly-firing-gun-in-isla-vista/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.