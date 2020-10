More Like This

A man walking on the 200 block of West Montecito Street was struck and killed by the southbound train at about 7 p.m. on October 14. According to Santa Barbara Police Department officials, the fatality was an accident.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.