Announcement Be Part of the City’s Stow Grove Park Renovation Project

The City of Goleta is renovating Stow Grove Park and we want to hear from you! Stow Grove Park, located at 580 N. La Patera Lane, is a beloved destination for local residents and visitors to the City of Goleta. Learn more about this project by watching our video featuring City of Goleta Parks and Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer. Also, take our survey in English or Spanishto let us know what the park means to you and your family and how you use the park, by Monday, November 16th. While the focus of this project is on the multi-purpose field, your priorities will help us establish direction for this project, as well as prepare for future phases.

City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said, “Stow Grove Park is such a treasure serving all of Goleta. We are looking forward to hearing from our community to make it an even better outdoor area for picnics, sports and family gatherings for people of all ages.”

Parks and Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer added, “This is such an exciting time for our community. To be part of the process that will improve one of Goleta’s most revered parks, adding to the rich history of this location.”

We are looking forward to receiving your surveys to find out the community’s thoughts on this cherished park. Current amenities for Stow Grove Park include (in alphabetical order): barbecues, baseball/softball field, horseshoe pits, open multi-purpose field, picnic shelters/gazebos, picnic tables; playground and tot lot; restroom; and sand volleyball court.

Thank you in advance for providing your feedback and we look forward to working with you to design and create a “new and improved” multi-purpose field at Stow Grove Park. If you have questions about the project, please contact the Project Manager, JoAnne Plummer, at 805-562-5505 or jplummer@cityofgoleta.org. For regular updates on this project, and other parks and open space related projects, please sign up for email and/or text updates from City of Goleta athttps://tinyurl.com/GoletaRecreation.

Park Background

Stow Grove Park was developed when Edgar Stow first planted trees for a beautiful, shaded picnic area to share with his family, friends and neighbors. This space has remained a public picnic ground since 1920. In 1964, the Sherman P. Stow Company deeded Stow Grove to the County of Santa Barbara as a public park. When Goleta became a City in 2002, the ownership of Stow Grove Park was transferred to the City of Goleta. This location continues to be a popular destination for sports, family gatherings, fitness, bird watching and more.

In 2015, the City of Goleta participated in a Recreation Needs Assessment. During this evaluation of City facilities, parks and services, Stow Grove Park’s Multi-Purpose field was identified as an area that needed improvement and the project was approved within the City’s Capital Improvement Project Budget.

