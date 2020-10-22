Announcement Halloween Parking Restrictions Return in Select Goleta Neighborhoods Santa Barbara County Public Health Provides Guidance on Celebrating Halloween during the COVID-19 Pandemic

GOLETA, CA, October 22, 2020 – This year’s Halloween will be different than any in the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the City’s parking permit program for Halloween weekend will remain. Over the past several years, a temporary permit-only on-street parking program for residents near Isla Vista was implemented and deemed successful in dissuading partygoers from parking in the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista and reducing the impacts felt by residents.

City of Goleta Neighborhood Services and Public Safety Director Vyto Adomaitis said, “The parking permits are especially important this year to discourage out of towners from coming to the area given the fact that Halloween falls on a Saturday this year. We will continue to work closely with the Sheriff’s Office and allied agencies to prepare for this year’s event. Thanks also to Isla Vista stakeholders who have put together a list of fun, virtual activities to encourage students to stay local and to celebrate safely with their own households.” For a list of activities go to https://halloweenathome.sched.com.

Parking permits are issued for the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista: University 1 and University 2 neighborhoods, including the Cannon Green Condominium complex. The boundaries are: Cannon Green Drive to the west, Hollister Avenue to the north, Storke Road to the east and Whittier Drive to the south.

Each household should receive two passes in their mailbox by today, October 22. The parking permits are required to be taped to the inside of the vehicle’s driver’s side window during the restricted hours (see below). Signage will be posted on the streets in advance to remind drivers, and electronic message boards will be at several entrances to the University 1 and 2 neighborhoods. Vehicles not displaying the appropriate permit will be subject to ticketing and/or towing. Parking restrictions are for Friday and Saturday nights, when most party-goers are expected to be in the area:

7:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, to 7:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020; and

7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, to 7:00 a.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020

If you live in the area designated to receive a parking permit, and do not receive yours by today, October 22, 2020, please contact the City of Goleta Neighborhood Services and Public Safety Department at 805-961-7558 or sdawson@cityofgoleta.org to make arrangements for a replacement.

For a map of the affected area and additional information, please visit tinyurl.com/halloweenparking.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has provided guidance on how to take part in this year’s Halloween in a manner that reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19. For more information visit https://publichealthsbc.org.

You can also participate in Santa Barbara County’s Virtual Halloween Costume Parade, which will air October 31 on CSBTV Channel 20, YouTube “CSBTV20” and County of Santa Barbara’s Facebook page. To participate, email your photo by October 28 to news@countyofsb.org, along with the following information: first name(s) and age(s) of those in the photo, residing city or town, full legal name of parent, and permission statement. Watch this video for more information.

