Brad Nack's 100% Reindeer Art Book A Santa Barbara Holiday Tradition Becomes a Book

You’ve seen them hung by the dozen in the green room at Roy waiting for a festive pack of eager celebrants to scoop them up, or brightening your friends’ walls, or even tucked away on cozy shelves in book-lined dens, but did you ever stop and consider how natural it would be to corral a herd of Brad Nack’s charming reindeer paintings in a book? Well, Brad has, and the result is a kickstarter campaign that’s currently climbing skyward as though Rudolf himself was leading the pack.

You have until November 6 to get in on the ground floor of this charming local art project, which will be printed right here in Goleta at Boone Press and delivered to you by the Winter Solstice on December 21. The volume will be a full-color affair of 128 pages featuring the best reindeer paintings from two decades of Nack’s popular annual art show. There are multiple packages available, all the way from a simple order of a single book for $29 to deals that involve multiple copies, signed copies, and original drawings and paintings. This show has been a part of Santa Barbara culture for many years, bringing together friends in a way that will be sorely missed under current constraints on holiday gatherings. Support the kickstarter campaign by purchasing a book and own a piece of the scene.

