Letters Vote Rosen, Bosio, Mansur for Goleta Water

Goleta Water District incumbents Lauren Hanson and Farfalla Borah both received the Independent‘s endorsement despite the fact that they continue to keep the public board meetings in the dark with no video. Director Bill Rosen, with support from me, requested that the matter be placed on a future agenda; Board President Hanson declined to even discuss it any further. Right after that, the board went into closed session using Zoom with full video!

So, it is fine for the board to hold closed sessions in which they are able to see all the participants, but when the public wants to see, sorry, phone calls only. Put an end to this nonsense by electing Rosen, Sheldon Bosio, and Phebe Mansur to the Goleta Water District’s Board of Directors.

Thomas Evans is a boardmember for the Goleta Water District.

