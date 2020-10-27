Homeless Santa Barbara City Council Smackdown over Homeless and Human Service Grants Council Votes Unanimously for New Funding Priorities Following Heated Exchange

Nothing like trying to solve the problems of the universe on a shoestring budget to make patience short and tempers hot, as members of the Santa Barbara City Council found out the hard way this Tuesday. Councilmember Michael Jordan sharply questioned the way the city’s Human Services Committee doles out federal social service dollars — $902,000 this coming year — to a myriad of nonprofits, especially those dealing with people who are homeless.

Adopting an unusually outspoken tone, Jordan argued that the small sums City Hall traditionally allotted to 30-40 organizations has done precious little to get homeless people off the streets but has instead been spent “to just sustain the status quo” — socially problematic lifestyles for individuals not inclined to accept help or to change their ways. Jordan pointedly challenged his fellow councilmembers to reconsider their priorities carefully in allocating limited federal dollars.

Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez, who formerly served on the Human Services Committee, took exception to Jordan’s remarks, stating, “I find them kind of insulting — no, not kind of, but actually insulting.” Jordan’s critiques, she stated, were not informed. “We need to do our homework before we say things in public.” Jordan had predicted before the meeting that the discussion might get testy but still seemed taken aback by the vehemence of the blowback.

Jordan and Councilmember Eric Friedman both expressed a sense of urgency and alarm that in the past two weeks, City Hall found itself forced to remove a cluster of tent dwellers — maybe as many as 70 — who’d set up camp near East Beach. Homeless outreach workers working with CityNet showed up in response, offering motel vouchers to any takers. Only a handful reportedly accepted. Those who declined were given 72-hour notice to move. After having done so, many quickly returned, Jordan and Friedman explained during separate interviews. Both expressed concern about the numbers. Both suggested many of the people showing up in Santa Barbara after COVID come from other communities looking for a soft place to roost.

“I’m really hearing from the community,” said Councilmember Friedman, “from all parts of town. This is an issue we have to address.”

Councilmember Gutierrez, who sparked City Hall’s effort to evict squatters living under the Cacique Street Bridge earlier this year, did not dispute the problem Jordan alluded to so much as his approach in dealing with it. He should talk to the people on the Human Service Committee, she said, who put in countless hours and much hard work, deciding how to spread out limited resources. “We all lead busy lives,” she stated, “but we also need to learn what they’re doing.”

Mayor Cathy Murillo also bristled at Jordan’s tone, noting that city administrators already had changed the funding priorities to target organizations working on basic survival issues such as food, shelter, medical care and mental health.

Ultimately, the council voted unanimously to approve the new funding priorities. When it came Jordan’s turn to vote, he joined the majority, but not before stating, “I hope it’s not an insult if I support this.”

