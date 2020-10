Letters Art in the Time of Covid

Congrats on everything about State Street Ballet and Art While Apart.

I particularly emailed the photo of the ballerina-with-mask out to many friends and titled it Art in the Time of Covid. Got so many tearful and grateful responses it warmed my heart. Andrew Yew’s photography is magical. Think of an online poster to be sent all over.

Free or to raise money. Aim at virtual viral perhaps. It brings so many feelings of pride and determination and blessings-on-art!

