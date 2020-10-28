 General Election 2020 Voting Resources

Heading to TikTok for Halloween

Santa Barbara Independent Takes to Social Media to Celebrate Holiday

Indy Halloween 2018 | Credit: Courtesy
By
Wed Oct 28, 2020 | 10:35pm

Happy Spooky Season!

We here at the Indy go hard for Halloween, with most of the staff donning costumes in the office each year and then participating in a costume contest, such as this showing from 2018. Given the pandemic, though, we aren’t in the office, so we’re taking our ghoulish good times to TikTok, where we’ll be posting images of Halloweens past and present. Check out our account at @sbindependent throughout the weekend to see what devilish deeds our staff are up to!

Thu Oct 29, 2020 | 06:53am
https://www.independent.com/2020/10/28/heading-to-tiktok-for-halloween/

Indy Staff

