Heading to TikTok for Halloween

More Like This

We here at the Indy go hard for Halloween, with most of the staff donning costumes in the office each year and then participating in a costume contest, such as this showing from 2018. Given the pandemic, though, we aren’t in the office, so we’re taking our ghoulish good times to TikTok, where we’ll be posting images of Halloweens past and present. Check out our account at @sbindependent throughout the weekend to see what devilish deeds our staff are up to!

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.