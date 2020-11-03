Environment Terracore Abandons New Oil Wells Project in Cat Canyon Third and Final Company to Abandon Plans to Expand

The last oil company with permit applications in Cat Canyon withdrew its proposal for 187 new wells, the Environmental Defense Center announced with satisfaction today.

The project has been in Santa Barbara County’s planning pipeline for such a long time — six years — that the applicant went through three name changes and two companies. It was filed in June 2014 by ERG, a Texas-based company that went bankrupt a year later and was bought in 2019 by Terracore, a Colorado company that changed its name for this project to Cat Canyon Resources.

Two other companies that applied to expand existing wells or drill new ones in Cat Canyon were PetroRock and Aera Energy, both of which abandoned their applications this spring. Between them, the three companies were proposing 760 new wells for steam-injection petroleum production, non-thermal production, wastewater dumping, non-potable and freshwater, and observation. The area has just over 500 existing wells that are currently active or idle. Tara Messing, an attorney with EDC, said Terracore’s letter to the county indicated the company had decided to concentrate on its existing operations in Cat Canyon.

At the last Terracore hearing before the Planning Commission, the nonprofit law firm, which was working on behalf of the Sierra Club Los Padres Chapter and the Santa Barbara County Action Network, submitted a comment that was hundreds of pages long. Messing said the lengthy letter was a detailed list of what the environmental impact report neglected to state: a well pad within a mile of an elementary school near Sisquoc, threats to groundwater, the lack of a greenhouse mitigation plan, and potential seismic issues, among other complaints.

The last was due to the project’s intent to pull oil out of one formation far underground and then attempt to balance the void by injecting produced water (or wastewater from the production process) into a formation several thousands of feet deeper. This departure from standard procedure would create unbalanced well stimulation, an impact pointed out by Aera in its draft EIR, Messing observed.

“With this project, we really looked at every section of the EIR,” Messing said, “bringing in experts like hydrogeologists to determine what the real environmental harms would be and what was omitted.” The project would have to get an aquifer exemption from state water officials, she said, because Terracore planned to “reinject nasty wastewater for disposal purposes. We had experts submit reports on how underground conduits could allow the contamination to travel to drinking water basins” that underlie the oil field.

In so doing, EDC worked with community groups like MICOP (Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project), Santa Barbara Standing Rock Coalition, Lideres Campesinas, and CAUSE (Central Coast United for a Sustainable Economy) “to join together as one voice in opposing these projects,” Messing said. It was a collaboration made possible through years of strengthening the coalition to defeat the projects, she said, not just through appearing at hearings but by sharing information, holding rallies, and raising public awareness.

As for why Terracore threw in the towel at this juncture, Messing said since the Planning Commission meeting in March 2019, the company had offered no proposals in answer to commissioners’ requests for more information on such things as how it would more fully mitigate or prevent greenhouse-gas emissions, aquifer contamination, or any of the other issues EDC had raised. As well, oil prices had tumbled, and Phillips 66 had announced that it was converting one of its petroleum processing plants in California to renewable fuels only.

Calls and emails to Terracore and industry representatives for comment were not returned by filing time.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites