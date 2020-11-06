2020 Election Results

Letters

Possible Scenario

By Seth Steiner, Los Alamos
Fri Nov 06, 2020 | 1:41pm

I’m eager to see how much national treasure will be looted by President Trump and his swamp critter pals on their way out the door in the next two-and-a-half months: billions in no-bid contracts? artwork? everything with a presidential seal? historical furnishings? pencils/paper clips?

For a karmically appropriate Inauguration Day gesture, Joe Biden could arrange to have Mr. Trump’s car stopped by a Black DC cop on his way to the inaugural. This would keep his presence from soiling the august and celebratory proceedings we hope and expect to see. And Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller’s cars could also be stopped, and impounded, by Black and Hispanic DC cops, for DWR offences (Driving While Racist).

Happier days may be here again.

Fri Nov 06, 2020 | 21:59pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/11/06/possible-scenario/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.