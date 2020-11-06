Letters Possible Scenario

I’m eager to see how much national treasure will be looted by President Trump and his swamp critter pals on their way out the door in the next two-and-a-half months: billions in no-bid contracts? artwork? everything with a presidential seal? historical furnishings? pencils/paper clips?

For a karmically appropriate Inauguration Day gesture, Joe Biden could arrange to have Mr. Trump’s car stopped by a Black DC cop on his way to the inaugural. This would keep his presence from soiling the august and celebratory proceedings we hope and expect to see. And Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller’s cars could also be stopped, and impounded, by Black and Hispanic DC cops, for DWR offences (Driving While Racist).

Happier days may be here again.

