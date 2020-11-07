Letters Keep Your Cannabis to Yourself

I know it’s super exciting that y’all are able to partake in smoking, eating, and however you are ingesting cannabis these days. I have always been in favor of the legalization of its recreational use, and I think it’s nice that those who choose to enjoy it should not be criminalized. Except for when it’s imposed on those who don’t have a choice by those who are careless and irresponsible.

I’m not just talking about smoke wafting around in neighborhoods or public places. For the second time in three months, I have had to take my dog to Advanced Veterinary Specialists (AVS), the 24-hour emergency hospital, due to her finding and eating marijuana somewhere in public.

The first time this happened after returning from the beach, and I thought it was a one-off. Yesterday, I was hiking on a less-traveled trail in the back country, and when I recognized the signs hours later, I thought it was impossible for her to have found marijuana in such a remote area.

The technician at AVS told me that they see this at least twice a week and that it takes just the smallest amount to be toxic in dogs. While the toxicity is not fatal or particularly dangerous, it produces drastic effects that mimic neurological disorders, which is terrifying for both the dog and the owner. Not to mention it’s quite costly to visit the emergency hospital. So twice now, I’ve had two sizable vet bills and my dog has spent several days sick and recovering from the negative effects.

If this is happening this regularly, it can only mean that there are an awful lot of folks out there being extremely careless about littering, discarding, and dropping their pot in public places where dogs, birds, other animals, and possibly children, can unknowingly ingest a substance that is toxic to them. You are behaving thoughtlessly, irresponsibly, taking away the choice of others, and causing hardship. Just because marijuana is legal, it does not make it okay to be careless and negligent. Please take care to think of others in addition to your own pleasures, and earn the privilege of exercising this recent law.

Add to Favorites