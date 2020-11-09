Arts & Entertainment Nancy Goslee Power Watercolors William Laman Presents Paintings by Distinguished Garden Designer

It has been a year for tending one’s garden, and no one knows more about that than the people at William Laman in Upper Village Montecito. This Friday and Saturday, November 13 and 14, they will be showing paintings by one of the greatest garden makers in America, Nancy Goslee Power. Power, who is responsible for some of Montecito’s most exquisite landscape designs, has been painting still-life watercolors of fruits and vegetables in her studio in Santa Monica for decades. Like her gardens, they demonstrate both an architect’s feeling for form and a painter’s sense of color. There’s also more than a hint of the chef’s appetite and the host’s charisma. Stop by 1496 East Valley Road either day between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and you may catch the artist in person.

