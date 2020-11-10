Community Shopping at Lazy Eye Shop Is Like Raiding Your Cool Aunt’s Closet The Old Town Goleta Thrift Store Is Full of Nostalgic Goodies

Lazy Eye Shop, like many things, started as a way to fill a void. In 2014, Andi Modugno had just moved home to Goleta after graduating from Cal Poly, and she began selling her clothes on Instagram on a whim, not entirely sure if anything would come of it. Soon after, with the initial idea of supporting and collaborating with other Goletans, Modugno reached out to small-business owners about providing pop-up space. The Isla Vista Food Co-op was the first to offer up their patio, and now Modugno has her very own space in Old Town.

As an avid thrifter, I wanted to know how Modugno builds Lazy Eye’s array of nostalgic goodies. Although she doesn’t wear many bright colors herself, she said, she can’t help but be drawn to them when adding items to the store’s collection. Something I enjoy whenever I visit is finding things outside of my typical color palette and comfort zone. Modugno said she’s inspired by fellow thrifters and instagrammers with “way, way funkier styles,” and notes what her shoppers want and are looking for, keeping in mind the little things that catch their eyes.

I first met Modugno at the Community Arts Workshop holiday pop-up in 2018, an event I now look forward to every year and hope dodges cancellation this December. When I saw recently that another Goleta girl like myself was not just starting a business but expanding one, I was elated. Lazy Eye is like raiding your cool aunt’s closet: Every signature piece will have you saying, “Oh, this ol’ thing?” My favorite conversation pieces include a crisp, brown cowgirl hat à la Smokey the Bear and not one, but two navy blue blazers, the first of which I call my “Kiki” (for Kiki’s Delivery Service).

In addition to these vintage finds, Lazy Eye also carries other items from local artists that Modugno has met through Santa Barbara’s pop-up scene; she even went to the same high school or college as some of them. These products range from speckled vases and coffee mugs from Klapp Ceramics; repurposed, collaged notebooks; golden cutout earrings by Heart Beet; jewelry and hair barrettes made from resin and pressed flowers by Noah’s Garden Creation y más.

These local artists have supported Modugno over the years, so she believes it’s important for her to showcase their work and continue building lasting connections. Visit Lazy Eye at 5879 Hollister Avenue (next to Old Town Coffee), Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

