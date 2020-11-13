Announcement Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions Pharmacies to Partner with HHS to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine

BOISE, Idaho – Nov. 12, 2020 – Through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Strategy for COVID-19 Vaccination, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions pharmacies will receive a direct allocation of COVID-19 vaccine once it is authorized or approved and recommended for use in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) made the announcement earlier today, in which it outlined its partnership with pharmacy chains to maximize access to COVID-19 vaccines for all Americans. The HHS announcement is linked here.

“Throughout this pandemic, our pharmacy teams have been on the front lines, offering care and health solutions for our communities,” said Kevin Curry. “When a vaccine is ready, our pharmacists will play a critical role in administering this important public health service.”

The vaccine will be administered at no cost to recipients.

Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions pharmacists (and pharmacy technicians, where state law permits) are trained to administer vaccines. In the face of increased demand, they have protected a record number of people against influenza this season and can provide vaccinations for illnesses like MMR, pneumonia, shingles, and more. A complete list of immunizations available at Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions pharmacies can be found here.

By providing vaccines directly to jurisdictions and pharmacies, the federal government will be able to distribute the vaccines quickly and efficiently to millions of people. Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions pharmacies will work with the CDC and the states in which they operate to streamline and optimize the delivery of the vaccine by working closely to coordinate, track, and monitor distribution.

Once COVID-19 vaccine is available, recipients will find contactless consent forms for the vaccine in the Albertsons, Vons and, Pavilions pharmacy app. By completing the necessary paperwork electronically ahead of time, patients can reduce the amount of time spent in the pharmacy.

Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions are part of Albertsons Companies, which operates more than 1,700 pharmacies locations nationwide, including those in Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, and Carrs stores.

