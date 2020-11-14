Letters Malodors on Foothill

I am writing to you as a neighbor who lives near a proposed project, where G & K is requesting a Conditional Use Permit, for the construction of a 25,418 square foot, 25 foot tall cannabis processing building and basin to capture run off from the structure.

As a resident who lives off of Foothill Road in Carpinteria, near Arroyo Paredon Creek, I often notice strong malodorous odors between Nidever and Arroyo Paredon Creek. I frequently have to close all the windows in my car when I drive that stretch of Foothill Road on my way to or from Santa Barbara or other locations north of my home. I would appreciate G & K being required to do a wind study to determine where the malodorous odors are emanating from in addition to having an objective measurement of the odors emitted.

It is important to me that the malodorous odors do not leave the perimeter of G & K’s property so that I don’t feel compelled to roll up my car’s windows whenever I drive that stretch of Foothill Road.

I am also concerned that the 25-foot height of the proposed cannabis processing building will be seen from Foothill Road and will mar the scenery and beauty of the surrounding neighborhoods. Due to the anticipated additional 50 employees at the cannabis processing plant, there is the potential for increased traffic on Foothill Road, which will make it difficult for local residents to travel to and from their homes.

I worry about the potential for the over concentration of cannabis processing plants in the area between Nidever and Arroyo Paredon Creek and how this will affect property values in neighboring areas. I enjoy living in my home off of Foothill Road. I have lived in my house for over 25 years and do not want to feel forced to move due to the over concentration of nearby cannabis processing plants.

Unfortunately, due to being an essential worker, I will be unable to attend this virtual meeting to share my concerns. Therefore, I would appreciate my concerns being taken into account when G & K’s CUP request is considered.

