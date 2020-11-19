Letters A Prisoner of Disrespect

For the last four years I have been imprisoned by your disrespect, your words, your actions, your policies and most of all your lack of decent leadership. I cut off politics, the media and did very little on social outlets.

When the coronavirus hit us globally, everything changed for everyone. We were facing issues, on many levels like never before in history. First, many of us were shocked at the fact that the USA was not equipped or prepared with basic needs. Such as, gloves, masks and ventilators. You denied the power of the virus. Most of all, you let human beings die needlessly. The economy not health was your major concern.

Your steadfast mantra was “open back up.” Well look at us now. Under your watch the loss of lives, jobs, housing and businesses are gone. You turned a simple mask wearing task into a frenzy.

In April 2020, you provided one stimulus check and unemployment. Both of which were Band-Aids for a wound that needs stitches. Finally, for the last six months, you have done nothing to make America great again. Except pour millions of dollars into your re-election campaign. Even now, we can’t get on with our lives because you keep “crying wolf.” I will not miss the lies, the fake news, or your incredible lack of human compassion. But, most of all I will not miss your totally ability to create havoc when peace is needed more than ever.

To all your voters, I apologize for their loss. Mr. Former President, I ask you one question, Why would you cut ties with the World Health Organization, during a global pandemic?

Add to Favorites