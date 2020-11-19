Announcement Goleta’s First Creek and Watershed Management Plan Adopted by City Council

GOLETA, CA, November 19, 2020 – The City of Goleta has its first ever Creek and Watershed Management Plan (CWMP). After extensive public comment at Tuesday night’s Council meeting, the Goleta City Council unanimously adopted the plan. Staff has made sure to involve the public through all stages. There were three public workshops from February – November 2020, Technical Advisory Committee meetings, and the public was asked to review the draft CWMP prior to last night’s Council meeting.

City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte applauded the adoption of the plan. She said, “Having a thorough Creek and Watershed Management Plan in place is important for the City because it ensures that our beloved creeks are protected and maintained for future generations to enjoy.”

City of Goleta Advance Planning Manager Anne Wells said, “Goleta’s creeks are dynamic systems, host to plants and wildlife species that define Goleta’s natural resources. The CWMP reflects a citywide vision worthy of our abundant creek resources. We look forward to implementing the CWMP and realizing this vision in the years to come.”

The Creek and Watershed Management Plan includes detailed information on the dozen creeksthat run through our community, identifies impairments to these creeks, and outlines programs and specific future actions to address identified impairments. It also outlines best practices to provide habitat for fish and wildlife, accommodate wildlife movement corridors, convey stormwater runoff and floodwaters, and furnish open space and passive recreational areas for City residents.

Learn more about Creek and Watershed Management Plan at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaCWMP.

