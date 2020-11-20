Announcement Call for Community Members to Explore a Civilian Police Review and Accountability System

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 11/19/2020

Interested in helping the City guide the creation of a civilian police review system to ensure transparency and accountability within the Police Department?

The Santa Barbara City Council has established a new Community Formation Commission (CFC) to explore different civilian police review systems, existing and new police accountability systems, and the specific needs of Santa Barbara’s many communities. The CFC will also review the Police Department’s existing standards and protocols.

Following its examination of these issues within the context of Santa Barbara’s specific needs and systems, the CFC will make recommendations to the City Council for creation of a civilian oversight system in Santa Barbara.

The City Council is seeking to appoint 13 members to the Commission representing diverse backgrounds and inclusive of the whole community. Applications are due by December 4, 2020. Interviews will be held on January 12, 2021 and January 26, 2021.

Learn More Information:

· Visit the City’s website to understand how the Commission was formed and what is required: Committee Overview and Application Process

· Review the staff report that describes the purpose of the Community Formation Commission: Staff Report on Community Formation Commission

· Attend an informal session and ask questions in English or Spanish.

Where: Sunflower Park, 1124 E. Mason Street

When: Saturday, November 21, 2020, 1:00 – 3:00 PM

Host: Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez, District 1

Where: Bohnett Park, 1251 San Pascual Street

When: Sunday November 22, 2020, 1:00 – 3:00 PM

Host: Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez, District 3

Where: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/329776165

You can also call: +1 (646) 749-3122, Access Code: 329-776-165

When: Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 12:00 – 1:00 PM; Monday, November 30, 2020, 7:30 – 8:30 PM

Host: Councilmember Meagan Harmon, District 6

Summary & Other Details of the Community Formation Commission (CFC)

Membership 13 Qualifications Either personal or professional experience, or both, that will garner the confidence and trust of the Santa Barbara community, including: relevant lived experience, demonstrated community standing, and relevant academic research or professional experience Stipend $50/meeting attended Term Approximately 1 year Meeting Schedule Monthly, plus as needed Time Commitment 4 to 20 hours/month Training Requirements Yes, Successful applicants will receive Ethics training required by AB 1234 and extensive training in police practices and community policing needs and options Appointment Process City Council selects 13 members from applicant pool. Council will give special weight to nominations from neighborhood organizations and community foundations

Add to Favorites