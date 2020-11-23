Announcement Expanded COVID-19 Testing Days at the Goleta Valley Community Center

The State-operated COVID-19 testing site at the Goleta Valley Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue) has added a fifth day of testing. The new days/hours are Thursday – Tuesday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Testing appointments can be made for the Goleta site online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123 and selecting extension #8 to reach an operator.

The testing being conducted is intended to identify if an individual currently has the COVID-19 virus. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms, has been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, lives or works in a congregate setting, or who is an essential worker should get tested. In addition, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is encouraging all community members to be tested.

The Goleta Valley Community Center is located at 5679 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117. Testing is by appointment only. For more information about COVID-19, please visit www.publichealthsbc.org.

