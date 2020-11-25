Letters Nothing New Under the Sun

Trumpism is frequently thought of as toxic, hateful, and sinister, but there is one thing that it isn’t. It isn’t new. Wherever and whenever there are large groups of people hungry for recognition, vengeance, and maybe a little larceny, there will be someone to offer a helping hand, at least as long as there’s something in it for them. All Trump had to do was invite Americans to be openly racist again, break the law if necessary, and ignore a laundry list of social norms, and out of the woodwork they came. He didn’t have to fool or trick anyone to find die-hard supporters. He instinctively knew that they were out there. All he’d have to do was to offer a free pass to anyone that wanted to let it “all hang out,” and they would come.

Sadly, back in the day, I had no idea just how many of my fellow citizens were that unwittingly self-serving, dismissive of others, and able to turn a blind eye to lawlessness. More surprisingly still, just how many of them turned out to be random acquaintances, lifelong friends, and even family. It was an epiphany that’s had my stomach in knots for four long years.

Fortunately, soon we’ll finally have some experienced, knowledgeable, and truly compassionate human beings governing our nation, fellow citizens willing and able to begin the lengthy and arduous task of trying to pick up the pieces. Let’s wish Mr. Biden, and Ms. Harris good luck. What took some two and a half centuries to painstakingly put together, Trump managed to dismember in record time. We’ll have to be patient. This may take a while.

Add to Favorites