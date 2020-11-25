Letters On the Subject of Worship

First and foremost — I am so sorry that you clearly live your life in a state of deep paranoia. This ridiculous article you have written makes my blood boil on a level that’s hard to explain, but let me try.

1. How dare you impose your style of worship on other people. I (as well as many others) do not care what you think on the topic of how to worship or if you think it’s appropriate to attend church services during this time. You lack empathy, you lack an understanding that this COVID-19 crisis has many layers (i.e., mental health, economy), and you always fail to touch on any of that. Did you ever think that since everything has been taken from people, maybe, just maybe, people might find peace in church (socially distanced). Hell, a lot of people lost their jobs and sanity over a virus with a 99 percent survival rate.

2. Every time I read something written by you, all I am reading is an opinion … no facts just an opinion. To add salt to the wound, all of your opinions are clearly based upon what you heard or read from an unreliable mainstream media source such as CNN. Everyone knows the COVID numbers are not accurate and the COVID tests are also not accurate and are producing a lot of false positives. Why don’t you actually act like a real journalist and look this up?

3. The California hospitals are not being overwhelmed, and they haven’t been overwhelmed — especially our Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. I live pretty close, and every time I walk by I am stunned at how dead it is. It is irresponsible to use language like, “At a time when California hospitals are now bulging with bodies.” Stop adding to the fear mongering — we as a people get enough of this crap already. I note that you never seem to mention how many get over this virus — more people are getting over this than dying from this.

I will try not to read anymore “ass-clown” articles written by you. You should be ashamed of yourself.

Add to Favorites