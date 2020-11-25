Announcement United Way of Santa Barbara County Partners with Albertsons to Deliver 40 Thanksgiving Meals

Santa Barbara, Ca, Nov. 24, 2020 – Every year, Albertsons stores collects donations to help buy local families a Thanksgiving meal. This year, United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has partnered with Albertsons in Goleta on Calle Real, for their annual Turkey Bucks fundraising project.

Turkey Bucks is an annual campaign where local grocery stores collect donations and use the money raised to buy turkey dinners for families who cannot afford to buy their own for the holidays.

A total of 40 families in need will each receive a free full-course meal that includes a turkey dinner, pumpkin pie, King’s Hawaiian rolls, Sig Café broccoli or creamed spinach, fruit, Russet potatoes, and Signature Select Butter Top Bread.

Albertsons and United Way worked with Girls Inc., Hope Elementary School District and Harding Elementary School to identify these 40 families who will receive a meal this Thanksgiving.

“We are extremely grateful to work with Albertsons, especially during this hard year, to help give families in need a Thanksgiving meal,” said Steve Ortiz, President and CEO of UWSBC. “With the pandemic only adding to regular holiday stresses, we are happy to provide a meal for families who would otherwise go without a Thanksgiving meal.”

One mom of two who received a Thanksgiving Dinner was overjoyed that she no longer had to worry that her kids wouldn’t have a Thanksgiving meal. She planned to stretch the meal out over the entire week and shared that the meal would be of tremendous help to the family.

United Way would like to thank all partners involved in this effort, as well as Ahmed Jahadhmy and Chris Robertson of Albertsons who reached out to United Way for this wonderful opportunity.

About United Way of Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has the unique and positive vision that “in our community, everyone has a hopeful future.” Since 1923, UWSBC has served Santa Barbara County community through funding, volunteer development, and by utilizing its own unique initiatives that involve dozens of local nonprofit and public sector agencies. UWSBC’s local community driven Power of Partnership™ priorities help children, families and seniors with a focus on Education, Income and Health. To learn more, please visit unitedwaysb.org.

