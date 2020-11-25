Dance #WhyImStillDancing The Dance Hub Encourages People to Keep Moving During the Pandemic

As we head into what promises to be a socially distant winter season, it’s good to remember the things that keep us healthy, centered, and sane. Dancers in particular want you to know that being safe at home is no barrier to stepping up to the barre. What was once at the Dance Hub on Victoria St. is now dancehubsb.org, where there are loads of great online classes to choose from. In recent weeks, to inspire both committed dancers and newcomers to the fold, the organization has been spotlighting their faculty and students with an online collage of statements and photos and a social media feed, #WhyImStillDancing on Instagram, that lets people like Molissa Fenley, Susan Alexander, and TDH Artistic Director Carrie Diamond express their feelings about what dance continues to do for them and for the world.

Add to Favorites