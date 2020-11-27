Discrimination Not Wanted

More Like This

Nick Welsh’s October 29 article about Westmont College expanding its campus into downtown Santa Barbara left out an important fact. Westmont’s written policies regarding “lifelong heterosexual marriage” and related behavioral restrictions, as addressed in its 2020 Community Life Statement condone discrimination against LGBTQ and divorced individuals. Yes, the Central Business District needs more economic and cultural “sparks.” But I can not agree with Tom Parker’s contention that: “To have the college downtown is what the city needs to keep downtown alive and vibrant.” An alive and vibrant downtown Santa Barbara should seek businesses and institutions that welcome all individuals regardless of sexual orientation and marital status.

