Briefs Person Killed in Cabrillo Boulevard Crash Vehicle Flipped; Driver Ejected

One person was killed in a single-car crash Sunday night along Cabrillo Boulevard near Los Patos Way, police said. The victim, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was travelling north on Highway 101 when they exited at Hot Springs Road, continued through the intersection to Cabrillo, then struck the curb and light pole on the opposite corner of the road.

“The impact caused the vehicle to roll several times up the embankment along the Highway 101 southbound offramp where it eventually came to rest,” said police spokesperson Anthony Wagner in a statement. “The driver of the vehicle was ejected and later found deceased.” Wagner said the identity of the driver is being withheld pending a family notification.

Add to Favorites