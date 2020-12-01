Announcement Las Aletas Auxiliary: Serving the Community 56 Years

They are called “Las Aletas,” which is Spanish for “The Little Wings.” And the wings these women sport are the angel variety as they fly low under the radar creating miracles in our community.

A quiet, but mighty auxiliary of the Assistance League of Santa Barbara, Las Aletas was formed in 1964. Initially, they were the daughters of Assistance League members. Today, 45 active members volunteer their time and talents to support three philanthropic programs.

Operation School Bell is the largest philanthropic program of Las Aletas. Annually, they provide new clothing, books, school supplies and health kits to over 600 elementary and preschool children in need from the Goleta Union School District and the Head Start program, among others. Clothing is chosen by the children in the Operation School Bell bungalow, which is set up as a “store.” Located in Goleta, it is staffed by our Las Aletas volunteer members.

Kids on the Block refers to life-size puppets manned by Las Aletas volunteers who give puppet shows in the local elementary schools and preschools. The puppets entertain and educate children about safety, bullying, divorce, and to accept differences whether they are physical, emotional, or learning difficulties.

Operation Bookshelf provides home bound individuals with reading and audio material. Las Aletas volunteers select library books based on the client’s interests and deliver them to their homes monthly. Since 1976, Las Aletas Auxiliary women have brought literature and company to those who would otherwise be lonely.

Las Aletas Auxiliary is not a static group, but one full of energetic women who are willing to volunteer their time to meet the needs of their less fortunate community members. “We are so happy to fill the great need of children and seniors in our local community. Their smiles are heartwarming!”

The Las Aletas motto is “All for Service and Service for All.”

The Assistance League and its Las Aletas auxiliary volunteer over 50,000 hours a year to improve the lives of residents in our community. Las Aletas members work in the Assistance League Thrift Shop, located at 1259 Veronica Springs Road, which is the major source of funding for these programs.

