Real Estate Serving you with Safety and Strength

This year has been an interesting one in the real estate world, to say the least. In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, before being declared an “essential” service, transactions were down by about half. The realities of the real estate business remained active and present, however. There were still homeowners who needed to sell their houses, buyers mid-process who needed to find and purchase new homes, as well as concerns about how to meet 1031 tax exchange timelines. Clients needed the expertise and service of their trusted Realtors more than ever.

Literally overnight, open houses could no longer be held, new safety measures were put in place. All of this had to be communicated to clients, service providers, and the public.

I am so proud of the California Association of REALTORS, who stepped up immediately, along with the National Association of REALTORS, and worked tirelessly to make sure REALTORS could still assist their clients; with warp speed came up with best practices, showing guidelines and protocols, along with Coronavirus disclosures to make sure public safety was the very top priority.

I am proud of the REALTOR community who pivoted quickly to learn new methods of marketing, adhered to best practices and showing guidelines, and stood firmly to demonstrate that REALTORS put public safety first. REALTORS were among the first businesses to enact strict protocols, with many iterations as things changed quickly during the course of the year. The protocols require more time, more management and care in order to do our very best to conduct safe business.

With positive cases increasing, REALTORS remain vigilant in our pledge to be safe in our business. If you need to buy or sell, your REALTOR will advise you of the current safety protocols. We thank the public for working with us by adhering to our best practices. We remain committed to our REALTOR code of ethics, and to serving you safely and with the utmost professionalism.

Staci Caplan is a California Real Estate Broker and the owner of Pacific Crest Realty. She was born and raised in Santa Barbara and her passion for this special region translates into successful real estate transactions and thrilled clients. At our local Santa Barbara Associations of REALTORS ® , Staci has served on the Board of Directors, the Government Relations Committee, the Budget and Finance Committee, the Multiple Listing Committee, and the REALTOR ® Action Fund Committee. She can be reached at (805) 886-3970 or stacicaplan@gmail.com.

