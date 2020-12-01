Dance State Street Ballet Modified Seasons ‘Evenings’ and the ‘Nutcracker’ Both Available Online

Credit: David Bazemore

The dancers at State Street Ballet have been busy this fall creating a festival of new works on video that will premiere on the company’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, December 1. Featuring choreography by Tanner Blee, Anna Carnes, Amara Galloway, Arianna Hartanov, Ahna Lipchik, and Emma Matthews, Evenings is the company’s signature salon-style event. The online videos are free and will be available following the performance debut at 7:15 p.m. on December 1. Following that, the company will present its 2019 performance of the Nutcracker recorded live at The Granada Theatre from December 19 through December 31. For more information, visit statestreetballet.com.

