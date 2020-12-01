Announcement Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann Offering Virtual Office Hours in December

Community Members are invited to meet with Supervisor Joan Hartmann from the comfort of their own homes during her virtual office hours in December. These office hours will take place safely socially distanced over Zoom. Office hour dates are divided by geographic area and for the month of December include:

Solvang, December 9 th , 2:00 – 3:00 pm

, 2:00 – 3:00 pm Los Alamos, December 9 th , 3:00 – 4:00 pm

, 3:00 – 4:00 pm Isla Vista, December 10 th , 3:00 – 4:00 pm

, 3:00 – 4:00 pm Tanglewood, December 16th, 5:00 – 5:45pm

More locations and hours will be announced for subsequent months.

Office hours provide an opportunity for community members to ask questions about county governance, share ideas, and learn about community projects.

Visit https://calendly.com/supervisorjoanhartmannvirtualofficehours to set up a 15 minute appointment in your geographic area.

Please call Alma Hernandez at 805-568-2192 with questions.

A personal Zoom link will be emailed to meeting attendees once their appointment has been confirmed.



