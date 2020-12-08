Arts & Entertainment Abby Evelyn Teaches Us How to Dream San Marcos High Senior Records and Releases ‘Teach Me How to Dream’ EP During the Pandemic

As many of us find ourselves at home these days, Santa Barbara native and San Marcos High senior Abby Evelyn took this time to work on her music over the past seven months. With the help of her father, music teacher and producer Andy White, Abby Evelyn — who was once covered in this newspaper for her acting — recently released her alternative folk EP Teach Me How to Dream, which is now streaming on all major platforms. She answered a few of my questions recently.

How did you get into music?

I’ve always been involved in music. Ever since I could talk, I started singing. Music is a large part of my family. My grandpa got into music, then my dad, and so on. I started playing guitar when I was 6 and started writing songs around 7; I wouldn’t be the same without it.

How did you record your EP?

My dad has a business called Good Times Guitar where we teach locals how to play certain instruments. He also has Good Times Recording agency, in which he’s helped produced many albums, including mine. With that, when the pandemic hit, we moved all of his recording gear home and set up a little recording booth in an old storage closet. That’s where we were able to record the album; we produced everything for the EP in our garage.

What is your songwriting process like?

Most of my songs don’t take more than a day or two to write. I try to find melodies first and hum the tune, then add the lyrics. Half of my songs are made up from stories or life experiences.

Where have you performed? Are you doing any virtual performances due to the pandemic?

I love performing live, and this year I was hoping to book more live gigs, though with the pandemic, we were unable to do so. Before, I performed at Padaro Beach Grill in Carpinteria with Good Times Guitar. I’ve also been involved in choir where we’ve performed at SOhO here in Santa Barbara and some Lompoc wineries as well.

Do you have any future plans when it comes to music?

Well, my 8-year-old self really wanted to be Taylor Swift. But now, my ideal future would be to have a steady job and have a family, with music in between. I don’t plan on pursuing music professionally but have the resources available to make more albums. I’m not in music for the money, but to share it with people and have them interpret it in their own way. I want it to mean something to them.

Listen to Abby Evelyn’s new EP via abbyevelyn.hearnow.com or follow her on Instagram here.

