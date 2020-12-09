Letters Nasty Wellheads Gone

This morning at Hammonds reef, I was so close to the tug pulling the jack-up barge that just finished capping the two nasty wellheads at Summerland, I could hear the giant diesel engines throbbing.

Or was it my heart, swollen with pride, pounding in my chest?

I watched in the foreground a group of kids surfing, all friends and having a joyful time even though there was very little surf. I wondered if they realized what was passing slowly behind them.

It didn’t matter. Heal the Ocean did what they did for the group of kids and for many more to come.

I was so pumped with pride and joy, that if I could sing, I would have!

What a grand organization is Heal the Ocean. How lucky we are to have them, and especially their absolutely fearless leader Hillary Hauser, who never tires of improving the quality of our valuable marine environment.

Congratulations, Hillary! And the rest of the soldiers who fought so tirelessly to made this happen!

