Rosewood Miramar Beach Launches To-Go Dining Service

Rosewood Miramar Beach, Southern California’s most luxurious oceanfront escape, has reintroduced its highly-popular Miramar-To-Go service to bring the resort’s extraordinary dining experience to households in Montecito and beyond. Through the service, locals and nearby California residents will be able to take away their favorite resort dishes and drinks, whether for a casual night in or a holiday celebration at home.

For those looking for lunch, the resort’s charming food truck is serving up a selection of elevated yet approachable fare including Cali Cobb Salad, Crispy Fish Tacos, Hank’s Double Diamond Burger and Dungeness Crab Fritters, as well as inspired craft cocktails, beer and wine by the bottle. Dinner options come from Osteria Caruso’s, which offers Executive Chef Massimo Falsini’s favorite family recipes from growing up in Italy, freshly interpreted to showcase California’s finest flavors and ingredients. Dishes range from Cacio e Pepe to Tagliata di Manzo to a robust selection of Chef’s signature Pinsa Romana, an evolved take on the traditional Pizza.

Lunch options from Rosewood Miramar Beach’s food truck are available daily from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, walk up only. Dinner options from Osteria Caruso’s are available Monday through Sunday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm by calling 805-881-2424.

Come Christmastime, families, friends and individuals alike are invited to celebrate over beautiful Christmas baskets-to-go, complete with charcuterie & cheese, aperitifs, salads, pastas, mains, sides and sweets to share. Available on December 25 only, the baskets start at $165 and can be ordered by calling 805-881-2424 or emailing Miramar.togo@rosewoodhotels.com.

