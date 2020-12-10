Music Hunter Hawkins’s Driveway Holiday Concerts Young Santa Barbara Singer Delivers Holiday Cheer

Hunter Hawkins

“It’s really jazz, but it’s jazz in a form that people immediately know and love.” So says 19-year-old Santa Barbara native Hunter Hawkins of great holiday songs like Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song.” This startlingly talented vocalist has been featured in dozens of events around town, including the 2017 edition of Teen Star. After an exploratory gap year in Los Angeles apprenticing as a showrunner on a comedy series, Hawkins is back, recording an EP called Phase with local pop psychedelic maestros the Toy Poets, teaching singing lessons, and performing socially distanced, personalized driveway concerts for interested music lovers. For bookings, visit hunternhawkins.com or DM @hunternhawkins on Instagram.

