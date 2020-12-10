Letters Indio Muerto Street Questions

There are many unanswered questions regarding Indio Muerto Street.

What ever happened to the dead Indian’s body? Was it buried in a hole nearby, or carried away and buried elsewhere? Does anyone know?

Why was the name “Hutash” chosen instead of another name commemorating the unknown Native American?

I asked the Tribal Trust Foundation why this wasn’t considered, but the only response I received was that “Hutash” had enormous support. Who chose the name and would Chumash people also have supported another street name honoring the individual?

Why was the idea of having some monument similar in concept to “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier” not considered? There are “Tombs of the Unknown Soldier” all over the world. There’s even one devoted to an unknown confederate soldier. Isn’t it time a monument is devoted to an unknown Native American?

Are the native groups supporting the name change associated with the gambling industry which bankrupts so many poor people? Are they getting funding from the Chumash casino? Again, no response from the tribal group.

Why not aim a little higher than just removing a sign? Symbolic gestures like removing signs and monuments are easy to do, but may not result in much benefit to the Chumash. How about the City of Santa Barbara giving the Chumash some land back?

Why not put the city on the spot to see what they’re willing to do? When this is all over, how much better off will the Chumash be?

