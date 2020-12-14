Cannabis Cannabis Tax Revenues Climbing in California Purchasers of Marijuana Pay About 10 Percent in State Taxes on Retail Buys

The sale of cannabis in California went legal in 2016, and retailers were able to open their doors two years later. Along with the legal retail sale of cannabis came two new taxes — a cultivation tax on all harvests and an excise tax on the purchase of weed and products made with it; the usual sales taxes, both state and local, also applied. They add up, and in the third quarter of 2020, California’s total cannabis tax revenue was $306.7 million. Of that amount, the state gained sales and excise tax on $11 million worth of retail cannabis sold in cities in Santa Barbara County.

For $30 worth of cannabis flower, or buds, the taxes can raise the consumer’s payment to $41.77, the state Tax and Fee Administration calculated. That includes a 15 percent excise tax, a 10 percent cannabis business tax, and the state’s 8.5 percent sales tax. The cultivation tax is part of the retail price as it is paid by weight when the farmer sells to a distributor.

The breakdown of the $306 million in taxes are excise tax of $159.8 million, cultivation tax of $41 million, and sales tax of $105.9 million. For the previous year’s July to September, the cannabis taxes to the state were $170.8 million.

The previous quarter, or April through June, generated $260 million for the state, and the first quarter of January to March generated close to $206 million. Santa Barbara County’s retail cannabis sales saw a similar move upward from the first to second quarter, the Tax and Fee Administration reported. January to March sales were $9 million, and April to May sales were $16.7 million. Many speculate the increase is due to the shutdown.

Santa Barbara County has yet to permit any retail cannabis stores and is in the process of determining where six will go in the county’s unincorporated areas. If the $11 million in sales would have occurred in county areas, the income would have been about $441,000 with the county’s 4 percent retail cannabis tax, said Jeff Frapwell of the county CEO’s office.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites