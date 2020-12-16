Books Jane Slama’s ‘In This Country: A Chronicle of the Cuyama Valley’ A 16-Year Resident of Cuyama Valley Pens One-Stop Shop for Regional History and Information

After living for 16 years in the Cuyama Valley while teaching at Allan Hancock College, Slama scoured family archives and library shelves to pen nearly 400 pages of history, reportage, profiles, and news analysis to produce what is, hands down, the one-stop shop to understand the remote yet highly complex region. “I began this work wanting to give an overview of the Cuyama Valley’s uniqueness,” said Slama, who now lives in Oregon. “This quality is most clearly seen in its history and the people who have lived there. The book is a testament to my deep caring and appreciation for this valley and the people who have or continue to have a connection to it.”

