Announcement MTD Bus Capacity to Decrease Temporarily

Beginning Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020, Santa Barbara MTD will decrease the number of passengers allowed on board all MTD buses.

Load limits will be decreased as follows: 12 passengers on a 40 foot bus and 8 passengers on a 30 foot bus. This is down from the previous capacity of 15 passengers on a 40 foot bus and 10 on a 30 foot bus.

As has been the case throughout the pandemic, a bus may pass up a person waiting at a bus stop if the amount of passengers onboard has already reached the limit. We apologize for any inconvenience that may result.

This policy will remain in effect through Friday, January 8th, 2021.

Passengers are asked to maintain 6 feet physical distance from the bus operator and other passengers on the bus.

In order to minimize contact between bus operators and passengers at the front door and farebox area, passengers are still directed to use the rear door of the bus for boarding and alighting. Passengers using mobility devices or who need the ramp will be allowed to board and alight from the front door of the vehicle. MTD is still not collecting fares at this time.

Other items to note:

· Any individuals feeling ill and/or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms should not board the bus

· Face coverings or masks, worn correctly at all times, are still required of passengers and bus operators

· Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols continue

· Suspension of fare collection continues

· In accordance with the state public health order, individuals should limit their bus travel to essential trips only

